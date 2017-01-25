SA issues final encouragement to meet holiday campaign

January 25 – The Salvation Army of Decatur (SA) is still short about $35,000 of their annual holiday goal, and they are asking for the community’s support.

This year’s goal is $470,000, up from the $405,000 goal last year. The SA says they are grateful for all who have already donated and now they need some additional support.

“Donations at any time during the year, but especially now, will help support the services we provide to individuals, veterans, and families,” SA Development Director Kyle Karsten says. “Your donation will help make food, shelter, and emergency services possible to those who are in our own community who are in need of assistance, especially at this time of year during cold weather.”

Your donation will assist at the Men’s Shelter to house and feed the homeless population. It also goes towards bill assistance to keep low-income families in their homes with the heat on.

Donations can be dropped off at the SA headquarters at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. You can also donate online by clicking here.