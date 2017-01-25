Local legislators hope Rauner speaks on budget, jobs

January 25 – Governor Bruce Rauner is set to give his second State of the State Address today, and local legislators hope he will speak about the budget and bringing jobs to the state.

Each year, the governor gives a speech on how Illinois is doing and some future goals for the state. Governor Rauner has said he wants to cover numerous topics, and he also wants to encourage lawmakers to work together.

“We are going to talk about the good things we accomplished and the things we are trying to accomplish and haven’t been able to get done yet,” Rauner said.

State Senator Chapin Rose says the governor will talk about the budget next month in his Budget Address so he thinks Rauner should focus on jobs.

“It’s got to be job creation,” Rose said of Rauner’s address. “If you look at the discussion that happened at the White House with the new president, it was largely centered around job creation. I will quickly point out that those two go hand-in-hand; you have to have budget stability so people want to work here, live here, and grow jobs here, but you also have to have the business climate that encourages that as well.”

Rose wants to focus this year on the I-72 corridor that links major assets Decatur and Champaign. He says the bio-processing research lab will help create jobs in this area.

State Representative Bill Mitchell says he also wants to hear about how the state can get a budget.

“The big elephant in the room is that we don’t have a budget,” Mitchell says. “The state of the state for Illinois is lousy and I want to know how [Rauner] is going to fix it. We have $31-32 billion in revenue yet the state is spending $41 billion; I just want an honest assessment on how we get out of this hole.”

Illinois has been without a budget for two years. Mitchell says it won’t be easy climbing out this mess but he at least wants to hear a blueprint on how it will be done.

Rauner’s address is schedule to start at 12 noon. We will be broadcasting the address live on WSOY-AM 1340.

WSOY reached out to Democratic State Senator Andy Manar and State Representative Sue Scherer for comment but did not immediately get a response.