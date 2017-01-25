DPS proposes calendar for 2017-18 school year

January 25 – The Decatur Public Schools District has put together their preliminary calendar for the 2017-18 school year that includes several important dates.

Co-interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams presented the calendar at the DPS Board of Education’s Tuesday night meeting as information only. She says there aren’t many changes from the 2016-17 calendar.

“It looks pretty similar to ‘16-‘17,” Williams says. “We haven’t had any problems with it so it’s pretty similar.”

The proposed calendar has a total of 185 school days scheduled, with five being emergency days. It also includes six half Professional Learning Community (PLC) days and two full PLC days, same as last year.

“We’ll have six half-day PLC days where teachers stay and attend training and participate in professional development,” Williams explains. “This year, we have two [PLC] full days. It seems to be working out for us so we are taking advantage of that next year in the ‘17-‘18 calendar.”

The district is proposing students get the day before Thanksgiving off, while they will be at school on Veterans Day.

Here is a list of important dates for 2017-18:

August 14 – Building Meetings

August 15 – Teacher Work Day

August 16 – Students’ First Day

September 4 – Labor Day

October 9 – Columbus Day

November 22 – Observance of Veterans Day

November 23-24 – Thanksgiving Holiday

December 21-January 2 – Winter Break

January 3 – Teacher Work Day

January 4 – Students Return

January 15 – M.L. King, Jr. Holiday

February 19 – President’s Day

March 30- April 6 – Spring Break

May 22 – Last Attendance Day

May 23-25, 29-30 – Emergency Days

October 30, March 16 – Parent/Teacher Conferences

October 31, March 19 – Full PLC

Sept 14, 28, Nov 9, Feb 8, 22, May 3 – Half PLC Days

The Board of Education will take up a vote on the proposed calendar in a future open meeting.