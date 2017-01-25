DPS proposes calendar for 2017-18 school year
January 25 – The Decatur Public Schools District has put together their preliminary calendar for the 2017-18 school year that includes several important dates.
Co-interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams presented the calendar at the DPS Board of Education’s Tuesday night meeting as information only. She says there aren’t many changes from the 2016-17 calendar.
“It looks pretty similar to ‘16-‘17,” Williams says. “We haven’t had any problems with it so it’s pretty similar.”
The proposed calendar has a total of 185 school days scheduled, with five being emergency days. It also includes six half Professional Learning Community (PLC) days and two full PLC days, same as last year.
“We’ll have six half-day PLC days where teachers stay and attend training and participate in professional development,” Williams explains. “This year, we have two [PLC] full days. It seems to be working out for us so we are taking advantage of that next year in the ‘17-‘18 calendar.”
The district is proposing students get the day before Thanksgiving off, while they will be at school on Veterans Day.
Here is a list of important dates for 2017-18:
August 14 – Building Meetings
August 15 – Teacher Work Day
August 16 – Students’ First Day
September 4 – Labor Day
October 9 – Columbus Day
November 22 – Observance of Veterans Day
November 23-24 – Thanksgiving Holiday
December 21-January 2 – Winter Break
January 3 – Teacher Work Day
January 4 – Students Return
January 15 – M.L. King, Jr. Holiday
February 19 – President’s Day
March 30- April 6 – Spring Break
May 22 – Last Attendance Day
May 23-25, 29-30 – Emergency Days
October 30, March 16 – Parent/Teacher Conferences
October 31, March 19 – Full PLC
Sept 14, 28, Nov 9, Feb 8, 22, May 3 – Half PLC Days
The Board of Education will take up a vote on the proposed calendar in a future open meeting.