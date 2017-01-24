Shelbyville hospital added to HSHS family

January 24 – Hospital Sisters Health Systems (HSHS) has added Shelby Memorial Hospital as an affiliate, and they have renamed it HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital.

The Shelbyville, IL Hospital joins 14 other hospitals in the HSHS system. A blessing and dedication of Good Shepherd Hospital was officiated Monday by Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, from the Diocese of Springfield. Leaders from Hospital Sisters of St. Francis and HSHS joined colleagues from Good Shepherd at the ceremony.

HSHS officials say the affiliation will continue to improve the patient experience and health care delivery throughout Shelby County by better aligning resources between the two organizations. The HSHS Medical Group has primary and specialty care offices located at Good Shepherd, too.

“For years, Shelby Memorial Hospital and HSHS have worked closely together on such life-saving programs as Stat Heart and Stat Stroke, and telemedicine initiatives that connect our physicians and colleagues with caregivers at other HSHS facilities,” Good Shepherd Chief Operating Officer Marilyn Sears said. “HSHS is a natural partner for us and we are excited to be part of their health care family as we look to our future and accept the challenges of what the next hundred years will bring.”

“Over our 140-year history, HSHS has been successful in delivering high quality, compassionate care in the communities we have been invited to serve. Our goal is to keep health care services local and provide patients with seamless access to specialty care through our highly integrated health care system,” Mary Starmann-Harrison, HSHS president and CEO said. “This affiliation fits perfectly with our mission to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high quality Franciscan health care ministry.”

St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur are within 35 miles of Shelbyville, making it easy for HSHS to share resources throughout central Illinois.