Scovill Zoo to hold volunteer training classes

January 24 – If you want to be more involved with Scovill Zoo, staff will be training volunteers starting in February.

The zoo uses volunteer help for a number of programs, tours, and zoo attractions. Volunteers give guided tours, operate the carousel, run the train, give mobile zoo presentations, and help at special events. Zoo Director Ken Frye says if you enjoy working with animals and children, this may be for you.

“We have the opportunity for people who are new to volunteering at the zoo to get their feet wet and remember their grade school biology,” Frye explains. “They’ll get a chance to learn about animals in our zoo and around the world and they’ll learn all the things those tricky third graders will ask about.”

The training courses cover biology, animal handling techniques, conservation issues, and instruction for various zoo volunteer duties. You don’t need to have any previous experience and the sessions are free.

The Zoo had over 7,000 hours of volunteer help in 2016. Frye says they can’t be successful without dedicated volunteers.

“We love our volunteers. We use them for Boo at the Zoo, special projects, programs…They really do help us out a lot and we couldn’t do as much as we do without volunteers,” Frye says. “We are always looking for more people; we don’t want the same two or three people to have to do programs all the time.”

Potential volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. Background checks must be completed because you’ll be working with kids, Frye said.

The sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, February 6 to April 5.

To sign up for volunteer classes, you can call Ben Rapson at the Zoo at 421-7435, or you can click here.