Manar, Rose say more work to be done on budget proposal

January 24 – Negotiation continues in the Illinois Senate to bring forth a balanced budget proposal for the State of Illinois.

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton and Minority Leader Christine Radogno say they will have a balanced budget proposal ready for a vote on Wednesday. State Senator Chapin Rose says these proposals are changing by the minute, and he’s happy the latest proposals don’t include some burdensome taxes.

“A lot of us – myself included – fought pretty hard to get the sugar tax out and also another tax that was pretty regressive on major manufacturers like Caterpillar, ADM, and Tate & Lyle,” Rose explains. “This ‘package’ is still largely fluid and changing by the day.”

Since the legislation has yet to be filed, Rose says he will wait to find out if the legislation is balanced or not. He’s anxious to see what happens with the workers’ compensation piece.

“I’m very cognizant of the workers’ comp piece because that is the significant reform that you need to move forward, and as of last night, that is still being negotiated,” Rose says. “I would caution everybody that at least someone is trying to come up with something to get out of this budget mess, but there are a lot of changes and negotiations still underway.”

State Senator Andy Manar is also glad the Senate is working on some kind of budget proposal. Manar says leadership in both chambers along with Governor Rauner need to all work together.

“I think it’s an incredibly positive step when the Senate leadership decides to put partisanship aside and have face-to-face conversations,” Manar says. “But we should also – with caution – say these are going to be very difficult votes and there is still work that is being done to try and address some of the disagreements that still exist.”

The bills being negotiated include pension reforms, gambling expansion, an income tax hike, and a spending proposal to get the state through the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Manar says he hopes these negotiations don’t fall through when the proposal gets to the House.

“I’m hopeful that this work in the Senate that, while not perfect, can lead to a broader conversation about how we begin to solve problems in the state,” Manar says. “That should begin with how do we balance our state’s budget both in practice and in terms of priorities for what the people of the state expect.”

The bills are being negotiated in Senate committee hearings today. Senate leaders say the plan is to vote on them Wednesday.