Illinois Senate plans to plow ahead with its own budget plan

January 24 – The Illinois Senate plans to plow ahead with its proposed budget compromise to end the nearly 2-year-old deadlock with Governor Bruce Rauner.

Five committees are scheduled to meet today to debate 13 pieces of legislation that Democrats and Republicans in the Senate worked out — if only to gain traction on the problem that has left Illinois without an annual spending plan for two years.

The measures include an income-tax increase, a massive pension overhaul to save up to $1 billion a year, a property-tax freeze and a change in the way public schools are funded. There are measures for riverboat casino expansion and for borrowing money to pay overdue bills.

Senate leaders vow floor votes on Wednesday. There’s no guarantee the House would act on a Senate-endorsed package.

Source: AP