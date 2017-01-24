Illinois hunters harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during 2016-17 seasons

January 24 – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during all 2016-17 seasons, which concluded January 15.

The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 155,229 in 2015-16. During this year’s deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.

Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 53,479 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2016 and concluded on Jan. 15, 2017. That compares with the harvest of 56,767 during the 2015-16 archery seasons.

Young deer hunters harvested 3,259 deer during the 2016 Illinois Youth Deer Season conducted on Oct. 8-10, 2016 compared with 2,850 deer harvested during the 2015 youth hunt.

Hunters took a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the 2016 Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4, 2016, compared with 86,847 deer taken during the 2015 firearm season.

Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,297 deer during the 2016 Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 9-11, 2016, compared with 2,403 in 2015.

In Macon County, 411 deer were harvested via archery, 17 by youth, 251 by firearm and 25 by muzzleloader.

Source: CMS