IDPH: Not too late to get flu shot

January 24 – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) wants you to know there is still time to get one.

IDPH Spokesperson Melaney Arnold says there are still benefits to getting your flu shot now, but you should do it sooner rather than later.

“We are experiencing what’s called widespread influenza activity right now,” Arnold explains. “Compared to last year, we were seeing sporadic flu activity. Last year the peak, however, was a little bit later than we normally see.”

Public Health officials recommend hospitals implement policies to help prevent spread of the flu. That may include temporarily restricting visitors who show signs of being sick and now allowing kids to visit.

You can get a flu shot at the Macon County Health Department during walk-in hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can also get flu shots at local pharmacies.