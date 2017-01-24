For the Love of It Cabaret returns for 7th year

January 24 – The popular dinner-theatre show “For the Love of It Cabaret” is back and you can still grab tickets for the show.

The 7th annual Cabaret will be presented on February 3 and 4 at the Decatur Club. The event was created by Aaron Largent and Beth Creighton in 2010 and it has grown steadily. Last year the show sold out on both nights, something Largent hopes to see again this year.

“Every year we reset our 24 song choices; we always have the oldies and the goodies, and our opener and our closer,” Largent says. “All of our performers are bringing back some new songs this year, too.”

The show is a fundraiser for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society. $15 of the $35 ticket will be split between the charities. Over the last six years, the event has raised more than $35,000 for charity.

All 12-cast members have performed in the past and all have ties to Decatur. Some members are returning from Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. The cast has a list of 24 songs they plan to sing and the audience gets to choose which order they are performed in.

“The audience at their tables will yell out the number they want to hear,” Largent explains. “So we know what songs we are singing but we don’t know what order we are singing them in. People love to participate in the show.”

The set list includes the popular “MADLIB” song where performers will head out to the tables and ask for a word to fill in the blank. The performers will then sing that song with the words the audience has chosen, which often turns out to be comical, Largent said.

The giving goes beyond the Cabaret show. Employees at the Decatur Public Library are donating to the charities. Employees could donate money to charity for wearing jeans on Fridays.

Tickets are still available for both nights of “For the Love of It Cabaret.” The shows will be on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4. Cocktail hour is at 5:30 p.m.; dinner is at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. There will also be an after party to follow. You can get your tickets by calling the Decatur Club at 429-4200.

Here’s the menu: Spinach Salad, Roasted chicken with Garlic Crème Sauce, Fruited Wild Rice, Green Beans, Rolls, and NY Cheesecake. A cash bar will be available.