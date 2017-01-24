Davis applauds executive action on Keystone and Dakota pipelines

January 24 – U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis is applauding President Trump’s executive action in advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline.

Trump says the construction of the pipelines will be subject to the terms being renegotiated by the U.S. The Keystone XL pipeline would run from Canada to the U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is being heavily challenged by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters because they say it would threaten drinking water. That pipeline is set to run from North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois.

Congressman Davis released the following statement.

“For the last eight years, politics have been put before people when it comes to these projects and the jobs they will create,” Davis said. “We have an opportunity to bring back energy and manufacturing jobs that have historically provided a better life for middle class Americans and their families. I look forward to working with the administration to advance an all-of-the-above energy strategy.”