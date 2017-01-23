Home
WSOY
ESPN
Weather
Life
Decatur Opt-In
AG
Photos
Podcasts
Search
Home
WSOY
ESPN
Weather
Life
Decatur Opt-In
AG
Photos
Podcasts
Search
Tornados Move to 19-0 With Win Over Lu-Hi
Posted on
January 23, 2017
by
Matt Hall
More News
Rauner asks Congress to avoid hasty ‘Obamacare’ action
Forsyth village board reviews proposals for library refurbishing and liquor store hours
Frerichs seeks changes to banking laws to benefit marijuana patients
DPD says software could make communications between law enforcement easier
St. Mary’s hosting ACA enrollment event this weekend
Decatur woman convicted of Medicaid Fraud
Forsyth ad-hoc committee receives feedback on new amenity, talks next steps
Aaron Schock case assigned to federal judge in Urbana
Income tax return filing begins today
Children learn more about owls at Rock Springs Nature Center
Latest Photos
15th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive Awards Ceremony
Cardinal Caravan 2017 (photos)
Millikin Winter Commencement (photos)
Maroa-Forsyth State Finals (Photos)
About
Contact
EEO
Connect With Your Sales Rep