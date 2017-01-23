St. Mary’s hosting ACA enrollment event this weekend

January 23 – If you still need help setting up health insurance, you can head to HSHS St. Mary’s this weekend to get assistance.

If you don’t have health insurance, you are required to find coverage under the Affordable Care Act by January 31, 2017. Coverage will kick in on March 1, 2017. The Trump administration may be doing away with the Affordable Care Act soon, however.

If you need assistance in enrolling, St. Mary’s Hospital will have certified application counselors available to help individuals and families sign up for health care coverage. Things you will need to bring with you include full names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers for all persons enrolling; proof of Illinois residency; and employer/income information. Hospital officials also recommend bringing a book to read as you wait.

Counselors will be available this Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, January 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the St. Mary’s events, you can contact Meagan Novak, patient advocate, at 217-464-2187.

To learn more about the insurance marketplace, you can click here.