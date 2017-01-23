Rauner asks Congress to avoid hasty ‘Obamacare’ action

January 23 – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration is urging congressional leaders to avoid “hasty” or “incomplete” action as they proceed with a planned repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

A letter dated Jan. 17 signed by Acting Illinois Insurance Director Jennifer Hammer says Congress and the states “must work together” to achieve “important reforms” in health care policy.

The letter urges Congress to provide “certainty and stability” to people covered through the health care law.

On Medicaid, the letter says Illinois leaders have “significant concerns” about the state’s ability to run a sustainable program under proposed changes.

The Republican governor said last week he was cautious about repealing the law “with nothing to replace it.” He also expressed doubts about turning Medicaid over to the states in the form of block grants.

Source: AP