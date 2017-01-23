Income tax return filing begins today

January 23 – Get your paperwork together because you can now file your Illinois income taxes starting today.

The State Department of Revenue is now accepting tax returns. IDOR Spokesperson Terry Horstman says the most popular method remains electronic filing.

“84-85 percent of all tax filers file electronically,” Horstman says. “For 2016, over 6 million individual income tax returns were filed with the Department of Revenue.”

Horstman says you should be sure to opt for your return to be direct deposited to avoid any delays. Because of fraud and prevention efforts, it typically takes four weeks to get your money.

You can file your returns online by clicking here.