Frerichs seeks changes to banking laws to benefit marijuana patients

January 23 – The availability of medical marijuana in Illinois is in jeopardy depending upon how the Trump administration approaches the enforcement of marijuana and banking laws, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said today.

Frerichs says current federal law prohibits banks from processing money used in the legal marijuana industry, even those that are state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Illinois. This makes it difficult for businesses to secure loans and it restricts customers to cash-only transactions.

Under the Obama administration, the legal marijuana industry operated with limited confidence, Frerichs said, after Obama’s Justice Department stated it would not prioritize the enforcement of federal marijuana laws knowing that many states have legalized some use.

Today, Treasurer Frerichs sent President Trump a letter encouraging his administration’s assurance that banks will not face penalties or prosecution for working with state-licensed marijuana cultivators and dispensaries.

“Medical marijuana is not right for everyone. However, its positive results for those with debilitating conditions, including Veterans and children threatened by seizures, are undeniable,” Frerichs said. “Updating our banking laws to embrace commonsense change will allow Illinois to properly manage this reasonable program, guarantee uninterrupted access to medical users, and protect financial institutions that serve the industry.”

Most financial institutions refuse to provide services to customers or dispensaries, while smaller community banks provide service with great risk, Frerichs said.

Illinois’ medical marijuana pilot program sunsets in 2020. Frerichs says the Trump administration’s approach to banking services could play a key role in the future of the state’s program.

27 states currently allow some use of marijuana. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 14,700 applicants are approved to use medical marijuana in Illinois.