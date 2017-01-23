Forsyth ad-hoc committee receives feedback on new amenity, talks next steps

January 23 – The Village of Forsyth is continuing their progress with their ad-hoc committee to decide on a new amenity.

The committee was formed in late July after reaching out to the public looking for active members in the community to help decide on what new amenity should come to Forsyth. The committee, to receive the accurate amount of input, sent out questionnaires to village members to have a better understanding of what’s desired.

The committee has since gone through the data and received great feedback from the community on the questionnaire. Village Trustee Dave Wendt says the committee received close to 45 percent of adults within the village respond to the questions.

Wendt says the committee now wants to visit facilities in other communities to see what they’ve done in terms of amenities.

“We want to see what other communities have built and want to receive feedback from those communities about the usage of those facilities and the cost of operating and maintaining them to see what we’d like to do,” says Wendt.

Wendt says some of the feedback received can be used as smaller pieces of separate projects that the board can consider doing in the future. He says it will be important now to get committee members out to other communities to see what amenities they may have.

“We want to be able to put that information and experience of seeing what others have done and learn those lessons instead of having those issues occur ourselves,” says Wendt.