Decatur woman convicted of Medicaid Fraud

January 23 – A Decatur woman has been convicted on felony charges of Medicaid Fraud by the Illinois State Police (ISP).

ISP officials say 45-year-old Yolanda Plato has been convicted of Theft of Government Property (by Deception), a class 4 felony. Plato pled guilty to the charge on January 18, 2017 in Macon County.

Plato was working as a personal assistant for the Illinois Department of Human Services. She was also working for the Help at Home Services, a private company that provides services for the elderly and receives funding from the Department of Aging. An investigation by the ISP Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau (MFCB) revealed Plato billed for overlapping hours from both IDHS and Help at Home from May 2013 through July 2014. The over 339.85 overlapping hours resulted in $3,889.36 in fraudulent overpayments from the state.

“It’s especially troubling when people steal from government programs designed to help some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” stated ISP MFCB Commander Captain Brian Ley. “Our goal is to investigate these cases and send a message that we are monitoring how Medicaid dollars are being spent; all in an effort to deter future criminal acts against the Medicaid program.”

Plato received 24 months of probation, 30 hours of community service, and was order to pay back the $3,889.36 in overpayments.