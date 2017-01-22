Children learn more about owls at Rock Springs Nature Center

January 22 – Preschoolers had a chance to learn a little more about owls at the Macon County Conservation District’s Preschool Peepers program.

Weekend Naturalist at Rock Springs Kattina Williams taught all about the different owls in Macon County and Illinois. Williams gave general information about the owl species and went into specifics on each owl species in the state. She also showed the children puppets, pictures, egg replicas, mounts and different feathers of owls.

Williams says there are eight species of owls in Illinois. She says the most common owl you may see in the state is the Great Horned Owl.

“The kids really enjoyed hearing the different sounds that owls make and to get to see the mounts,” says Williams.

Williams says while the near twenty children didn’t have too many questions the adults definitely did. She talks about her favorite part of teaching.

“I like to teach the subjects and to see the children actually learn things,” says Williams. “It’s good to know that at some point they’ll get a chance to use the knowledge that I’m teaching. Some of the kids have come back and used the knowledge they learned here.”

Williams says it’s pretty common to see recurring faces both kids and adults at the programs. She says it’s a joy to get to know the parents and the kids.

The next camp at Rock Springs Conservation Area is February 15 and 16 where children can participate in Goodnight Opossum. To learn more about upcoming events hosted by the Macon County Conservation District, you can click here.