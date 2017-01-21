State unemployment rises slightly

January 21 – Illinois’ unemployment rate slightly rose in December 2016 as the state lost thousands of jobs.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) says the state’s jobless rate increased to 5.7 percent in December 2016. That’s up from 5.6 percent in November 2016 and also down .4 percent from when it was 6.1 percent in December 2015.

“Nonfarm payrolls reflect the job market and this kind of drop is troubling, to say the least,” IDES Director Jeff Mays said. “It’s the largest monthly decline we’ve seen this year and the drop was across most sectors.”

In December, the two industry sectors with the largest gains in employment were: Financial Activities (+1,600); and Information (+300). The three industry sectors with the largest declines in employment were: Education and Health Services (-5,400); Professional and Business Services (-3,600); and Construction (-3,200).

The state lost 16,700 jobs compared to the previous month. The number of unemployed workers increased 1.7 percent from September 2016.

Illinois’ unemployment rate is still higher than the national average, which rose .1 percent to 4.7 percent in December 2016.