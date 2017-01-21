MU baseball team teaches local boys the basics

January 21 – Young boys from the area took to the Decatur Indoor Sports Center today to receive some guidance in baseball from the Millikin University baseball team.

Millikin Baseball Assistant Coaches Eric Ignatowski and Sean Beal gave their first of several baseball instructional clinics today. Normally 6-10 kids from the area take part in three days of an hour and a half of camp learning fundamentals like throwing, hitting and fielding. They’ll also get learn some base running and pitching basics.

“I think a lot of new learning for the kids will come from the hitting,” says Ignatowski. “We’ll teach them how to line up to the ball, their contact point and how to get that barrel of the bat in front of their foot so they can get their arms extended.”

Ignatowski says the one major fundamental the coaches like to get through to the players is stance.

“They’re so lackadaisical with their feet,” says Ignatowski. “We like to teach the kids from the ground up. If your footing isn’t right the rest of your batting will suffer. So we try to make sure good footing is achieved.”

Both coaches say that they do get surprised with the talent that comes through. Beal says it all starts with playing catch in the yard.

“Kids just need to learn how to play catch and get in the backyard and throw the ball around,” says Beal. “Some of these kids are really good and it just takes time and practice to get better.”

Beal talks about what it’s like to work with younger kids as opposed to the collegiate individual.

“It’s fun and refreshing to know that kids out there still like playing the game and enjoy it,” says Beal. “To actually enjoy the game and run around and laugh is fun to watch.”

Ignatowski says he agrees with Beal’s sentiments.

“It’s exciting to see when the kids get excited,” says Ignatowski. “This is what we’ve done our whole life and it’s nice to see a new wave of kids pick up the game and enjoy it.”