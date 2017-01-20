Stocks on inauguration: I’ve never seen this many people before

January 20 – Many are eagerly waiting outside the U.S. capitol today to take in the history that is Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of the Untitled States.

Among the many attending are residents from the Macon County area including attorney Jerry Stocks. He’s been standing at the capitol since 6 a.m. this morning to see the transition of power.

“Yesterday was the big day for us as far as events so tonight we may just go around the town,” says Stocks. “The inauguration will take us into the afternoon and we’ll try to see what we can of the parade but I’ve never seen so many people before, there’s a mile long stretch of people.”

Stocks was the Macon County Republican Chairman for nearly ten years. He says the atmosphere at the event has been electric.

“You see folks from all over the country and we have met people from dozen of states,” says Stocks. “It’s good to see how well things come together. You don’t even notice the protestors here, they’re an afterthought. You might see them on TV but you won’t see them here.”

Stocks says there is hardly any protesting going on right now and the claims of a big crowd of protestors is “a bunch of hot air.”

He talks about what he wants to hear in President-Elect Trump’s inaugural address.

“I hope his message includes a restoration of bedrock conservative values that reflects most Americans,” says Stocks.

The swearing in ceremony begins around 10:30 this morning where the United States Marine Band will play first. Then there will be readings by faith leaders and remarks from Missouri Senator Roy Blunt the chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. After that the Missouri State University Chorale will play before that Vice-President-Elect Mike Pence takes oath of office.

By 11 a.m. President-Elect Trump will be officially sworn in and the oath will be administered by the Chief Justice John Roberts. President-Elect Trump will then give his inaugural address which many anticipate will be about twenty minutes or so.