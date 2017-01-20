Stars over Athens seeking donations to benefit local nonprofits

January 20 – The annual Stars Over Athens festival is seeking donors to offset event costs and benefit local nonprofits.

This year’s festival will take place on May 4, 2017 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. In order for the festival to be a success, organizers are asking for donations so the funds raised can benefit local and regional charities.

Some local organizations that receive funds include Dove, Homeward Bound, Good Samaritan Inn, Catholic Charities, Oasis, United Way, and many more.

You can mail donations to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 570 N Union St, Decatur, IL, 62522. Or you can call (217) 329-8168 to pledge your support.

For more information about how donations impact the community, you can click here.