Sheriff’s Association awarding scholarships to students pursuing higher education

January 20 – The Illinois Sheriff’s Association has announced that it will be awarding $54,500 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2017-2018 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

Macon County Sheriff Tom Schneider will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500. There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows…

– Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents.

– Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

– Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2017-2018 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at your local Sheriff’s office or on the ISA Website by clicking here.

Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documents to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in their permanent county of residence by March 15, 2017.

For more information, please contact your local Sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center or college financial aid office. If you are a Macon County resident, call 424-1321.