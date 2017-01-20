Legislature considering minimum wage increase

January 20 – The new Illinois General Assembly is faced with two different proposals to raise Illinois’ minimum wage.

There are proposals in both the House and Senate being considered. In the Senate, the proposal is part of the budget package, and it includes raising the minimum wage by 50 cents per year until reaching $11 in 2021. In the House, a measure would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by October.

“In general, I would prefer us talk less about minimum wage and more about how we can bring good-paying jobs to Macon County,” State Representative Bill Mitchell says. “But since some people are talking about it, we will see what flies out.”

Supporters of increased minimum wage say employees are having to work two jobs to support their families and are in need of programs such as day care and welfare. Mitchell says increasing minimum wage would hurt small businesses, and it wouldn’t decrease unemployment.

“It’s not going to lower the unemployment rate when you raise the minimum wage,” Mitchell says. “Most people on minimum wage are younger people. It’s not going to provide them with more employment; it’s going to curtail employment.”

An increase in the minimum wage would put an extra burden on small businesses that have small profit margins, Mitchell said. He thinks this would result in small businesses shedding employees to afford paying a higher wage.

The last time Illinois minimum wage was increased was in July 2010, when it went up from $8 to $8.25 per hour.