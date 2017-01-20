History Museum finds invitation to last hanging in Decatur

January 20 – The Macon County History Museum has found another interesting item while sifting through their archives.

While going through documents, Museum Director Nathan Pierce says he found an invitation to the final hanging that took place in Decatur. The execution of John Stacey took place on February 12, 1925, at noon. The invitation, from then-Sheriff W.A. Underwood, is addressed to a Mr. Eisle.

The museum already has a noose from the final hanging on display. Pierce says he had an invitation from an 1891 hanging on display with it but now they have one that matches the actual noose.

“It’s kind of creepy, but still history,” Pierce said.

The History Museum is currently closed for renovations and archival work. They are set to reopen on February 28.