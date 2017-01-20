DPS sending three teams to state robotics competition

January 20 – Three Decatur Public Schools District teams are fine tuning their presentations as they prepare for a state robotics competition later this month.

The First Lego League (FLL) state championship tournament takes place Saturday, January 28, in Champaign. Teams from Johns Hill, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and Dennis Lab School will be participating this year.

The Johns Hill squad is named Pollinators in Peril based on their project, which is just one thing the team will be scored on. The team will be building two community pollinator gardens to help with repopulation efforts. The Pollinators won the top prize for their project at the regional competition, and they know it’s their strength.

“The project is definitely our strong suit,” several team members said, nodding in agreement. “This is more than just an idea for us, it’s actually in motion.”

The team secured a grant from the DPS Foundation and ADM to build the two gardens, plus they will be helping put in a garden at Scovill Zoo. The team will also be judged on core values and presentation skills.

As for robotics, the team has programmed their Lego robot to perform a series of tasks. Some tasks involve moving an object to a certain location on the competition board.

The Dennis School Robo-Panthers placed fifth in the regional competition and won the Core Values Award for their exhibition of gracious professionalism and seven other Core Values. Coach Deborah Rapson says the kids are learning a lot.

“This is a lot of STEM knowledge, but the kids are also learning teamwork and presentation skills,” Rapson said.

The Robo-Panthers practice twice a week. The team is made up of six members.

The Thomas Jefferson Waynetech Robotics team placed fourth in the robot competition and won the Coolest Robot Award. They are also excited about getting to Champaign for the state competition.

The top finishers from the state competition get a spot in the worlds competition in St. Louis.