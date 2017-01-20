2016 WSOY Community Food Drive Awards

January 20 – Thanks to your generosity, the 15th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive was another big success, raising 1,402,246 pounds of food to benefit local food pantries.

Today, food drive organizers presented cash awards to the winning schools and to the food pantries that feed hungry families in Macon County. WSOY also presented awards to some of the influential people that make the food drive a success.

Plaques and thanks were distributed to the WSOY Food Drive’s community partners: Team Soy – Soy Capital Bank and JL Hubbard Insurance & Bonds, Ticket n Trips, Jones & Thomas/JTnet, Decatur Back & Neck Center, Kroger, WAND TV, The Herald & Review, First Christian Church, Skeff Distributing, Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy & Colee’s Corner Drugs, ADM, and DynaGraphics Wood Printing.

In addition to the thousands of pounds of food that stocks their shelves, several food pantries were given cash donations today. Catholic Charities received $150,000. They’ve been a part of the WSOY Food Drive from the beginning. The agency’s Robin Murray says this continues to be an impressive event.

“This is such a great joy to see this grow to what it is today because the need continues to grow and the demand continues to be there,” Murray says. “This is astonishing to see the goal exceeded. It’s just a testimony to this community and how giving everyone is and how committed they are to helping.”

The Salvation Army also received $150,000, while $80,000 was presented to the Northeast Community Fund and Good Samaritan Inn. Reasonable Services received $50,000 and the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project received $20,000.

The Geoffrey Neuhoff Spirit Award is given to recognize an outstanding volunteer to the WSOY Community Food Drive. This year’s recipient is Jeff Daly, Operations Manager at Neuhoff Media Decatur, for his continued hard work and dedication to make the WSOY Community Food Drive a success.

Once again, the top five schools that collected the most food were presented with cash awards. 5th place was Eisenhower HS; they received $500 for donating 42,835 pounds of food. 4th place was Warrensburg-Latham; they received $750 for donating 45,341 pounds. 3rd place was Our Lady of Lourdes; they received $1,000 for donating 70,316 pounds. 2nd place was Mt. Zion HS; they received $1,500 for donating 90,812 pounds. And the 1st place winner this year was St. Patrick’s School; they received $2,500 for donating a whopping 153,047 pounds of food.

“We want to support our community; that’s what our faith and our school is about,” Father John Brunette says. “[The students] bring in food because they care. Some of them are at the poverty line, too, but they know what it means to have a good meal and they want to share that goodness with others.”

Micro grants of $2,500 have also been awarded to the Mound Free Methodist Food Pantry and Blue Mound Food Pantry. The WSOY Community Food Drive is still accepting applications for micro grants from pantries seeking financial assistance. You can request a grant application by emailing Lindsay Romano at lindsayromano@neuhoffmedia.com.

Special thanks also goes to the Howard G. Buffett Foundation for providing the event with a $100,000 matching grant, to the United Way of Decatur & Mid Illinois for providing and coordinating the volunteer base, and to the Community Foundation of Macon County for processing tax deductible donations.