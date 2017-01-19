St. Mary’s offering robot-assisted cholecystectomy

January 19 – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is expanding usage of their da Vinci surgical robot to now assist with minimally-invasive gallbladder surgery.

According to St. Mary’s, each year, more than one million people experience gallstone disease that requires surgery. Gallbladder attacks caused by gallstones getting stuck in the bile ducts of the gallbladder can be extremely painful and life-threatening.

One surgical method to remove the gallbladder involves an open procedure that needs four separate incisions that are five to eight inches long. This method is often painful and leaves scars. St. Mary’s general surgeon Dr. Nikesh Lath says the new, robot-assisted surgery is much less invasive.

“This is a single-incision surgery instead of the traditional four small incisions that’s being used with the laparoscopic approach,” Lath explains. “The essential steps and time of the procedure basically remains the same; the difference in this is basically the approach. Using the robot, we are able to do the same procedure using a small, single incision that’s very close to the belly button.”

The new Single-Site Surgery requires a much smaller incision and is virtually scar-free, Lath said. Additional benefits to fewer incisions are less pain and faster recovery time. The da Vinci robot also allows patients avoid radiation exposure.

“To a certain extent, [the robot] eliminates the traditional exposure to x-ray during the cholecystectomy,” Lath says. “The in-built Firefly technology in the robot system allows us to inject a fluorescent dye prior to the start of the procedure which lights the entire biliary really well.”

Lath has performed the Single Site Surgery since September 2016. He’s had about 20 patients choose this method and says they have really appreciated the new program.

You can learn more about Single Site Surgery by clicking here.