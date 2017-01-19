Special prosecutor assigned to investigate Jay Scott

January 19 – Judge Karle Koritz has ruled that a special prosecutor should investigate allegations of official misconduct against Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott.

Former Macon County Justice Committee chairman Greg Mattingley and his lawyer, John Davis, filed a petition asking for a special prosecutor to investigate Scott in September 2016. The petition claims official misconduct of a public officer.

Judge Koritz, of DeWitt County, ruled Thursday that a special prosecutor should be brought in to review the allegations against Scott.

Mattingley’s petition, citing allegations made from former State’s Attorney’s employees, claims “professional misuse of government property and funds” by Scott. The petition alleges Scott engaged in electioneering within the county office, and that he “wrongfully discharged” State’s Attorney’s employees that did not support him.

The petition alleges Scott used his county cell phone, computer, and his county vehicle for personal use.

During the court hearing, Scott’s attorney, D. Peter Wise, admitted Scott had used the county vehicle for personal use. Scott had asked his staff to use county-owned vehicles to pick up Scott’s kids from school or home and bring them to the Macon Count Complex.

While the judge was not tasked with deciding if any allegations would constitute charges of official misconduct, Koritz decided a few of the allegations could lead to charges. He called some of the petitioner’s allegations “splitting hairs” but Koritz, a former DeWitt County State’s Attorney, said Scott’s use of the county-owned vehicle was questionable.

A prosecutor from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will be selected to review the allegations and decide if further investigation is necessary in this case.