Secretary of State wants to allow advertising on vehicle registration reminders

January 19 – You could soon see advertisements on your vehicle registration reminders if Secretary of State Jesse White gets new legislation passed.

White’s office is pursuing legislation to allow private companies to pay for advertising space on your vehicle registration renewals. This would allow White’s office to seek private funding to pay for the mailings while creating specific restrictions on who may put their logo or tag line on the postcard.

The Secretary of State’s Office had to discontinue mailing reminders in October 2015 due to a lack of state funding. The mailings were reinstated August 1, 2016 following passage of the stopgap budget. At that time, White said he would seek legislation to allow his office to find private funding.

“The driving public paid the price for the budget impasse when mailings were suspended and it proved to be an unfair burden,” White said. “Although this would help if the budget stalemate continues, I am still urging the governor and the legislature to pass a budget that allows my office to serve the public without interruption.”

The legislation would have restrictions on who can advertise. Entities such as those licensed or regulated by the Secretary of State, any person or entity manufacturing or distributing pharmaceuticals, medical marijuana or alcohol, and elected officers, candidates for elective office and campaign committees will not be allowed to advertise on the mailings. White’s office will make the final decision in determining what applications are accepted, and will also have final control over the design and content of the vehicle registration reminder notices.

White also encourages you to sign up for email reminder notices. You can do so by clicking here.