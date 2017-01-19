Posted on by

Join HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Maverik Marketing, ESPN 1050, WSOY and NowDecatur.com for the Real Men Wear Pink High School Football Awards!

Sunday, January 29th

MacArthur High School

6:30pm

Tickets are available for $8 at Neuhoff Media offices at 250 N. Water St. in downtown Decatur. The evening will include dessert, presentation, and awards.

Award categories include:

Quarterback of the Year

Running Back of the Year

Pass Catcher of the Year

Offensive Line of the Year

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Linebacker of the Year

Defensive Back of the Year

Underclassman of the Year

Coach of the Year