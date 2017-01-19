Join HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Maverik Marketing, ESPN 1050, WSOY and NowDecatur.com for the Real Men Wear Pink High School Football Awards!
Sunday, January 29th
MacArthur High School
6:30pm
Tickets are available for $8 at Neuhoff Media offices at 250 N. Water St. in downtown Decatur. The evening will include dessert, presentation, and awards.
Award categories include:
Quarterback of the Year
Running Back of the Year
Pass Catcher of the Year
Offensive Line of the Year
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Linebacker of the Year
Defensive Back of the Year
Underclassman of the Year
Coach of the Year