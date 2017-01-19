Peace, Love & Posters coming to Kirkland Fine Arts Center (photos included)

January 19 – A poster collection that will bring you back to the free-spirit era of the 60s and 70s will be on display this month in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

The exhibit features hundreds of posters, play bills, and postcards and focuses on the impact classic rock music posters had on art in the 60s and 70s. Back then, posters were drawn by the hands of creative artists using vivid colors that often looked psychedelic.

The posters and play bills are part Marc Willis’ private collection. Willis inherited them from his brother who lived in San Francisco. There were weekly shows at different popular venues at the time so Willis’ brother got a hold of numerous materials.

“He was a collector; he would take them off telephone poles or off of the walls,” Willis says. “There was also a store he frequently went to purchase the art.”

In all, there are over 400 pieces in Willis’ collection. Some are rare and expensive, valuing tens of thousands of dollars. Most are promoting a concert for popular classic rock bands such as Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.

Willis says the exhibit is something you don’t want to miss.

“When folks come out to see this, they will be able to see original art posters from that era; everything that was done by hand into poster form that previewed groups would be playing,” Willis says. “There was something going on every week so it was a continuous process of doing these posters.”

There will also be 60s and 70s era t-shirts on display and the exhibit will include a living room setting from that era.

The opening reception for the exhibit is on January 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center. The collection will be on display in the Perkinson Gallery from January 20-Februrary 24, 2017.