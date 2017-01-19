Midstate Vision 2020 campaign making major progress

January 19 – The Midstate Vision 2020 campaign kicked off in August of 2016 and is already nearing the first initiative.

The club began the campaign in hopes of raising enough for three initiatives. Those include a permanent concession and restroom facility, additional lighting for the north end of the complex and a new lighted turf field.

Two fundraisers were held last year including a footgolf tournament in August and “Unlock the Box” event in November. With the funds raised from the events and some major contributions, the campaign has raised $196,000 of the $250,000 needed for the first initiative.

MidState Soccer Director Colin Bonner says he’s proud of the progress that’s been made so far.

“To be at that level after such a short amount of time is fantastic,” says Bonner. “It shows well in the community that they care about the program and want to improve it.”

Bonner says looking forward the goal will be to continue raising funds for the first phase and hopes to break ground on the permanent concession and restroom facility by the fall of this year. He says continued fundraising will take place throughout the year.

“The concession and restroom facility will be used as a shelter for storms and also could be used for storage space,” says Bonner. “As the program grows we need more room for equipment and would serve as a concession stand to offer volunteer opportunities and the chance to bring in revenue to offset some of these costs.”

At this time no fundraisers have been planned for 2017 but Bonner says the committee will meet soon to plan for the year. The “Unlock the Box” event raised $14,000 alone. Bonner says they may plan on doing that event again because of its success.

Midstate’s spring season begins in March and ends in June. You can register your child today by calling the DISC at 217-429-3472. Bonner says many exciting events and programs are coming in 2017 including a 3v3 outdoor tournament and an adult 5v5 tournament in August among other things.

You can donate anytime by clicking here.