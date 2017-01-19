Del’s Popcorn Shop embracing National Popcorn Day

January 19 – Today is National Popcorn Day and one local business is making the most out of the day.

For the occasion, Del’s Popcorn Shop is doing a text club blasting with a limited time offer. That means those that are members of their text club will receive, with a $5 purchase, a free small bag of butter and salted popcorn. Del’s on Merchant Street owner Kemper Willcut II says you can even join today to receive the same gift.

In 1934, a young entrepreneur by the name of John Baldwin opened a tiny confectionary on Merchant Street in downtown Decatur, Illinois. Mr. Baldwin was a type-printer by trade and ran his printing business in the basement of the same building occupied by his confectionary. He called his store “The Popcorn Shop”, for his main product was popcorn, a simple delicacy for a city recovering from the Great Depression.

In 1945, Mr. Baldwin leased his thriving business to Del Barnett and his wife Emily. Del and Emily carried on Mr. Baldwin’s tradition of fine service and quality products and The Popcorn Shop continued to grow. In 1946, Del and Emily Barnett were given the opportunity to purchase The Popcorn Shop and did so eagerly. They changed the name to Del’s Popcorn Shop which reflects the pride Del had in his business.

On October 1, 2009, the store was sold to current owner, Kemper Wilcutt II and his wife Jessica Wilcutt.

Wilcutt II talks about what puts Del’s above the competition when it comes to popcorn.

“We use the real old fashioned ingredients in the copper kettle with wooden paddles and thrown in some sugar and butter and all the good stuff, that makes the difference,” says Wilcutt II. “A lot of store bought popcorn have preservatives and things you just don’t want to have.”

Del’s is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. tonight and their special runs today only.