City hosts successful first Minority Contracting Forum

January 19 – The City of Decatur is hoping their first Minority Contracting Forum has built relationships and helped contractors understand the city’s minority participation goals.

Wednesday’s forum at the Decatur Club involved networking opportunities, question and answer sessions, tips on how to become a Minority Owned Business (MBE), and instruction on how to use software that assists contractors in finding minority help. City Neighborhood Services Director Richelle Irons says they are happy with the attendance and conversation.

“We are excited about just beginning the conversation,” Irons says. “We want to make sure everyone is successful; but at the same time, the whole point of this was brining everybody to the table so they can meet and then figure out the rest.”

In March 2015, the City Council adopted goals for minority participation in Public Works projects. The city code requires contractors to make a “good faith effort” to comply with the city’s goals, which are 10 percent of the total dollar amount be performed by MBEs if subcontracting opportunities are available and 18 percent of the total hours worked should be performed by minority workers.

Questions were brought up at the forum about what contractors should do if they plan that less than 10 percent of their project will use minority businesses. City Manager Tim Gleason indicated the company could still win a bid if they made a “good faith effort” to include minority businesses as much as they could.

Tony Wilkins with the Metro Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce then encouraged contractors in the room to find a way to meet the city’s goals.

“I consider people here as successful businessmen. When goals are put in front of successful people, successful people find a way to meet those goals,” Wilkins said. “For this community to be successful and for employment to increase among the minority population, you need to be successful in meeting these goals.”

Wilkins pointed out that the city is meeting its goal of having 18 percent of the work performed by minority workers, but hasn’t reached the 10 percent MBE goal.

Irons says the city was encouraged by the lively discussion and hopes this forum made a difference.

“We have so many projects coming up in 2017,” she says. “So we feel this was an opportunity and a way for everyone – including small contractors – to be involved in the process for Public Works projects.”

City leaders indicate they want to host similar forums in the future to climb further towards their minority participation goal.