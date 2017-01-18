Scovill Golf Course to remain open in 2017

January 18 – You can play at Scovill Golf Course at least one more season.

At their Wednesday meeting, the Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to keep the course open this golf season, though the future of the course is still uncertain. The course will be open until October 29, 2017.

Golf has been struggling nationwide and the Park District isn’t sure if Decatur can sustain three public golf courses and several private courses. Still, the board agreed the district should give Scovill a try one more year.

A challenge the district now faces with Scovill is a faulty irrigation pumping system. Replacing the system will cost about $725,000. The district hopes the system will continue to work this season.

If the irrigation system fails, the public will be issued a notice that the course will close in seven days.

