RCC searching for answers amid state budget impasse

January 18 – At last night’s Richland Community College Board of Trustees meeting the one major issue at the forefront of conversation was how to make up the deficit normally covered by the state.

Vice President of Finance and Administration at Richland Greg Florian gave the treasurer’s report and financial statement at the meeting. He says RCC has addressed a lot of expenditure costs by cutting costs back and eliminating positions.

The position cuts were made public last Friday as the college announced it is eliminating its Chief of Staff, Lisa Gregory, Director of Human Resources, Richard Gschwend, Vice President of Economic Development and Innovative Workforce Solutions, Dr. Douglas Brauer, and two positions in its Duplication Center.

“We’re certainly focused on not spending anymore dollars than we absolutely have to while still delivering a quality product,” says Florian.

Florian told the board that the budget shortfall was $182,000 and because fall enrollment was higher than expected the difference is $168,000 and must be made up for the college to break even this year.

He says RCC is looking at the expenditure side of things by becoming more cost effective with the limited dollars available.

“We’ve been not filling positions when they open up and some reorganization where we eliminated positions,” says Florian. “About 78 percent of our operating funds are going towards salary and benefits are a big piece of it.”

Florian says the cost side has been challenging because Richland built the budget without state dollars and because of that tuition went from 25 percent of revenue to nearly 50 percent of revenues. The issue though is that RCC continues to see enrollment diminish.

Revenue is driven by student enrollment and the college will be looking at curriculums to see if programs Richland has are matching what the community needs in terms of training for current good paying jobs.

“I think an effort moving forward will be to work closer with the Economic Development Corporation and their workforce initiative and workforce solutions area to see if we can get people trained up and fill jobs around here,” says Florian.