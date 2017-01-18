Progress continues on the Carroll Center for Innovative Learning

January 18 – It’s had many different names and ideas but the Carroll Center for Innovative Learning is getting closer to becoming a reality.

The status of the new facility was discussed by BLDD Architects at last night’s Richland Community College Board of Trustees meeting. Vice President of Finance and Administration at RCC Greg Florian says the facility started out with a focus on business but as the project has evolved, the mode of delivery will be more project based or hands on learning.

“Basically it’s applying the theory you learn in the classroom and infusing that with real world experiences,” says Florian.

He says they will try to make the facility a 21st century learning environment. A year’s worth of public input from students and the community will be utilized by taking their input, fusing the concept and putting it into an application.

“We think it’s going to be a better learning environment,” says Florian. “We’ve sent 15 to 20 of our faculty to sessions to learn how to use the technology for programs, whether it’s English, History or Business, you’ll be able to use the technology at an in depth level.”

Florian says he anticipates that the project will be out for bid by mid-February. Bids should be opened by early March where Florian will then take a recommendation from the board for contractors.

“We hope to start the project as soon as graduation hits and do the noisy and dirty work over the summer to be ready for the spring semester of 2018,” says Florian.