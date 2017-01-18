Park Board offers reaction after announcement of Scovill Golf Course

January 18 – After a unanimous vote by the Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners Scovill Golf Course will remain open one more year.

The Park Board of Commissioners voted to keep the aging course open until October 29, 2017, unless the irrigation system fails. If the system fails the Park District will send a public notice informing the community that the course will stay open an additional seven days.

Park Board President Bob Brilley II says he hated making the vote to close Scovill but added that the Park District owes it to the taxpayers to do something one way or another.

“The decision became more apparent after finding out golf rounds are down and that the number of young golfers is down,” says Brilley II.

Studies conducted show that rounds are significantly down in the last twenty years. In 1990, 190,861 rounds of golf were played in Decatur and as of this year, 72,542 rounds were played. The 72,542 rounds in FY-2016 represent a 62 percent decline in rounds since 1990.

“I didn’t want to lose Scovill,” says Brilley II. “I grew up playing and caddying there but we have to get more golfers if we want to make things work.”

Some of the issues with Scovill include a lack of a natural water source. Multiple attempts were made in the 1990’s and early 2000’s to locate wells and came with no success. The existing irrigation system has exceeded its useful life and a replacement would cost $775,000. The cost of city water has doubled in the past five years and full reliance on City water would come at an estimated expense of $50,000 a year. Finally, a replacement of the outdated golf cart fleet would be $200,000.

Decatur Park District Golf Manager Kurt Rogers says while it was a tough decision for the board to make it was a necessary one in today’s golf climate.

“We knew this day was coming, hoped it wouldn’t, but the good thing is we have one more season to use Scovill and enjoy it,” says Rogers.

This is the 75th anniversary of Scovill Golf Course and Rogers says that they will try and organize a couple events to highlight the milestone and possibly including one final hurrah on October 29.

“There’s not as many hitting the course as there used to be and so this was an inevitable decision that was made but we’ll move forward,” says Rogers. “We’re not getting rid of golf in Decatur we’re just changing it up a little.”

Brilley II says the Park District could put out a proposal to see if anyone wants to invest or rent the facility.

“There may be someone out there just waiting for us to do what we did,” says Brilley II. “Maybe we’ll find someone that will submit a request for proposal for potential alternate use of the golf course and facility grounds.”