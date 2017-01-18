Mt. Zion schools could benefit from Moultrie County sales tax question

January 18 – If a tax increase is approved by Moultrie County voters, the Mt. Zion Schools District could see an additional $30-40,000 in tax revenue per year.

At their Tuesday night board meeting, the school board voted 7-0 in favor of letting the Moultrie County Clerk put a voter referendum on the April ballot that asks the county to raise the sales tax rate. Mt. Zion enrolls about 80-90 students per year from Dalton City, which is located in Moultrie County.

Mt. Zion Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Roundcount says the money would only be used for facility purposes, like maintenance and improvements. He says other school districts in Moultrie County also approved the measure, so the tax question will appear on the April 4 ballot.