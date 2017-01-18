Morning fire destroys Decatur home in suspected arson case

January 18 – A Decatur firefighter was briefly trapped under debris while battling a house fire Wednesday morning before escaping unharmed.

The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched to a vacant home in the 1200 block of E Prairie Street shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Fire crews arrived and found a vacant 1.5 story home with heavy fire showing in the rear of the house. The crew stretched a hose line to begin fighting the fire. Shortly after they began battling the flames, the rear porch collapsed, briefly trapping a firefighter. He was able to crawl out of the debris uninjured.

Debris was blocking both doors to the home so crews could not get into the house. Fire Chief Jeff Abbott says the department then fought the fire from a defensive position while another ladder truck was called to help ventilate the roof.

The fire was controlled at 4:15 a.m. Crews remained on scene extinguishing the fire until shortly after 6 a.m.

There were no injuries. Fire officials deemed the house a total loss. The Fire Department suspects the cause is arson.