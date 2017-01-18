Mitchell reappointed to House GOP leadership

January 18 – State Representative Bill Mitchell will again serve in a House Republican leadership position in the 100th General Assembly.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin reappointed Mitchell as an Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois House of Representatives. Durkin says Mitchell is a passionate advocate for downstate Illinois.

“Bill stands up for the priorities and values of his constituents,” Durkin said. “He continues to provide me with a perspective that is much needed in the General Assembly. I am confident that Bill will serve the people well as a member of my leadership team.”

“I want to thank Leader Durkin for putting his trust in me to help lead our caucus,” Mitchell said. “It is an honor and privilege to again be appointed as Assistant Republican Leader. This is an influential position that gives me a stronger voice in Springfield for central Illinois families.”

Rep. Mitchell has served in the Illinois House since 1999. He has taken a strong stance on job creation. In the 96th General Assembly, he served as the Republican Spokesman for the House Bipartisan Job Creation Task Force. Mitchell also previously served as Chairman of the House Republican Task Force on Rural Economic Development.

Mitchell won re-election this November and was sworn into the 100th General Assembly last Wednesday.