Manar defends comments regarding AFSCME contract negotiations

January 18 – State Senator Andy Manar is under fire after comments made Monday saying that Governor Rauner should personally negotiate an AFSCME contract.

Today Manar joined Byers & Co. to discuss why he made those comments. During a conference call with reporters on Monday, Manar stated that “the Governor should personally involve himself in this contract negotiation at this point.”

He continued by saying, “He sold himself to the people of the state as a businessman that can make deals and bring stability to state government. There’s no better place to show that that’s the case than right now with this impasse with AFSCME. By the looks of it this isn’t going to end well and we’re either looking at a strike or a lockout in a very short period of time.”

Manar says he didn’t say anything Monday that he hadn’t said before. He says he thought it would be helpful as a show of good faith that Governor Rauner met with AFSCME Executive Director Roberta Lynch and get down to brass tacks to avoid a lockout and strike from state employees.

Manar says he believes that AFSCME has taken a good step toward what Governor Rauner has asked for.

“They’ve accepted a wage freeze for the life of the contract and they’ve also accepted that they’ll burden a good chunk of the health care cost that undoubtedly will go up unless something changes,” says Manar.

Manar says his point on Monday is that the issue is important to him.

“That wasn’t a challenge to Governor Rauner, I just made a statement on a conference call with media, one I’ve stated multiple times over the last month, to reiterate that I believe this rises to that level of importance,” says Manar. “The worst thing that can happen right now is that we have a strike or lockout of state employees or Governor Rauner fire a bunch of state employees. I think if there are steps that can be taken to prevent any of those things on either side of the negotiation then everybody has the responsibility to take those steps.”