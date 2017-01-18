Magistrate sets trial date for former Illinois congressman

January 18 – A federal magistrate has ruled former U.S. Congressman Aaron Schock will be tried this summer on federal corruption charges.

Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins on Tuesday set the July 11 date for Schock’s trial on fraud, filing a false tax return, theft of government funds and falsification of Federal Election Commission filings charges. The 35-year-old Schock has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Journal Star in Peoria reports Schock and some of his attorneys appeared via video-conferencing monitors while two of his attorneys and a federal prosecutor were in a courtroom in Springfield.

Last month, Schock’s attorneys told U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough there was about $400,000 left in his campaign fund. Prosecutors say they aren’t opposed to allowing him to use that to pay for his legal bills, but want Schock to give advance notice.

Source: AP