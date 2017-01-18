Infusion Bar to host Mason Mitchell meet & greet

January 18 – NASCAR driver and ARCA 2014 Champion Mason Mitchell will be visiting Decatur next week to meet with fans and share his story about life on and off the track.

Mitchell will be at Infusion Bar & Banquet Center next Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Mitchell plans to discuss his championship season of 2014, his transition into ownership, and his desire to get back to racing. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Decatur Family YMCA and Macon Resources, Inc.

Mitchell will be available for photographs with kids from 6 to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. ticket holders will head inside to listen to Mitchell speak as well as get an autograph.

In addition, a number of Macon Speedway champions will be on hand for a special driver meet & greet. Kids can also sit in a Macon Speedway 2-seat Late Model for picture opportunities. A ticket package from Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Illinois State Fair will be part of the raffle prizes.

Mitchell will also be visiting 300 Below, Inc. to have his race car rotors treated cryogenically.

“I take racing very serious and want to have every competitive advantage I can get and 300 Below is going to give me one more advantage by treating my rotors,” Mitchell stated. “This will make them last longer and in turn increase performance.”

You can also race Mitchell on a set of indoor Adult Power Wheels.

Tickets are $15 per person for those ages 13 and up. The ticket includes Infusion appetizers.

For more information about the event, you can click here.