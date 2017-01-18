DPS wraps up successful boys basketball pilot program

January 18 – Young athletes in the Decatur Public Schools district should be able to compete at a higher level next basketball season after a successful pilot program.

Fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students from across DPS have been practicing and playing games over the past few months. The district is piloting other sports as well in an attempt to get kids active early on and so they are ready to compete in middle and high school.

Joe Smith coaches the Johns Hill boys team. He’s glad the district developed this feeder program so the athletes will be ready to compete at the next level.

“I’m excited about getting these kids some early action,” Smith says. “We should always have this program because if we start early, we can compete.”

The teams have been playing games at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. They play a four-quarter game that is officiated.

Hope Academy Principal Henry Walker loves the program, too. He says it promotes teamwork and cooperation, helps students understand responsibility, and it improves student achievement.

“We are seeing our students do better academically because they are involved in sports,” Walker says. “It allows us to showcase our students’ talent but it’s also a motivator for academics.”

The pilot basketball program is made possible thanks to the Golden K Kiwanis Club, who funds the facility rental and refs to the Decatur Park District, and numerous other sponsors. If you’d like to help support DPS pilot programs, you can contribute to the DPS Foundation.

All teams will be competing in the Championship Showcase on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Eisenhower High School. There will be 14 games and it’s a single elimination tournament. It will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.