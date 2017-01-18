Council approves 7th ward sewer repair, expresses interest in LED street lights

January 18 – The City of Decatur is moving forward with major sewer work on a large system that serves the city’s west side.

The Decatur City Council Tuesday night approved an agreement with SAK Construction to rehabilitate the 7th Ward sewer system. The system is a critical sewer system that serves the west side of Decatur. City Manager Tim Gleason says the city is getting started even before the final consent order from the U.S. EPA.

“The council has taken some very bold steps in trying to address infrastructure deficiencies in the community,” Gleason says. “This would definitely be a part of the U.S. EPA agreement but also was going to be work the city was doing anyway.”

The U.S. EPA consent order will require the city does about $30 million in sewer repair and rehabilitation when finalized. The measure passed by a 7-0 vote. The project would include the rehabilitation of approximately 22,350 feet of sewer and 100 manholes.

The 7th ward project will cost about $7.7 million which is 43 percent below engineering estimates. Councilwoman Dr. Dana Ray expressed concern about the SAK bid being so much lower than the estimate. She questioned whether change orders would be frequent. City Manager Tim Gleason assured SAK doesn’t anticipate change orders and that the city will try to hold them to their original bid. The project will be funded through a low-interest loan from the state’s Water Pollution Control Loan Program.

The council also unanimously agreed to move forward with a separation project on the sewer system in the Nelson Park Neighborhood. The need for repair work in this area dates as far back as the 70s and 80s. It was listed as the 2nd of 46 identified priority areas in the city’s stormwater master plan. The city will borrow $4.8 million from the same loan program to fund.

The council also heard about a plan that would save the city money on energy costs. The National Retrofitting Group (NRG) went over a plan to replace over 1,800 of city-owned street lights with energy-efficient, LED light heads. NRG representatives said this would decrease energy costs by 60 percent.

“We are always looking for creative ways to do things more efficiently,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says. “This looks like a great opportunity to be more green as well as save the city lots of money over the next decades.”

The project would cost almost $700,000. $257,000 would be covered by a grant secured through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). NRG says the city’s return on investment would be seen in just under 3.5 years.

In order for the city to get the DCEO grant, the project has to be completed by May, 31, 2017. Mayor Moore Wolfe asked for opinions and the majority of the council was in favor of the project. City Manager Gleason said he could have a proposal ready by the January 30, 2017 meeting.

In other business: The city council approved a funding expenditure for their half of the design costs for the Nelson Park Amphitheatre. They are sharing costs with the Decatur Park District. The construction of the amphitheatre will be covered by a grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. The expenditure was approved by a 6-1 vote with Councilman Pat McDaniel being the lone ‘no’ vote.