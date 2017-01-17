United Way settling into new home on Eldorado

January 17 – The United Way of Decatur and Mid Illinois is easing into their new home at 201. West Eldorado Street.

The facility sits on the corner of Church and Eldorado and is just to the west of Soy Capital Bank. The nonprofit organization officially moved in last Tuesday. Renovations for the facility began in July and since that time the United Way prepared for the move.

United Way Executive Director Debbie Bogle says it only took one day to move with the help of Clifton Moving and Storage in Decatur. The company donated their moving services as their donation to the United Way this year.

“The facility is terrific, Romano Company did a great job on the renovations and we have plenty of space and it’s in a great location,” says Bogle. “We can’t thank the Howard G. Buffett Foundation enough for giving us this opportunity.”

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation donated $208,000 to purchase the building for the United Way and to help with renovations.

The United Way had been leasing space at their old location and because they won’t need to make that monthly payment they’ll be saving over $25,000 a year in costs that can be put back into the community.

The facility offers the employees a conference room and kitchen. At their previous facility they had to share that space with another organization. Bogle says they are thrilled to finally have their own building.

“We’re really happy to be in this new space and we think it will be a great location and visible for the United Way,” says Bogle.

