SCORE hosting workshop for franchise hopefuls tonight

January 17 – If you are interested in purchasing a franchise, Millikin University and SCORE Decatur have a workshop tonight for you.

Tonight’s (Tuesday) workshop will focus on understanding the risks, responsibilities, and rewards of purchasing a franchise. It will be held in ADM-Scovill Hall, Room 109, on Millikin’s campus from 5:30-7 p.m.

SCORE Decatur Chapter #296 provides free and confidential business advice and counseling to help small businesses and personal objectives. SCORE offers workshops for both startup and in-business entrepreneurs.

Tonight’s workshop costs $15 to attend.

For more information about the workshop, you can contact Millikin University’s Center for Entrepreneurship at (217) 424-6297.